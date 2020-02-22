Police to redesign female officers’ uniform

By URN

Uganda Police Force has resolved to redesign the female officers’ uniform to enable them appear more decent and avoid social rage.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye, also the chairman of the Police Uniforms Committee said that several female police officers have been bullied and harassed both online and offline because of their dress code.

Many of the women, especially in the traffic department don ill-fitting white uniforms designed to fit men’s bodies rather than designed for a woman’s body. The shirts are big with large pockets while the pants have a longer rise that puts the duty belt above the natural waistline. To many, they are too tight and create a tatty appearance which has exposed them to victimisation by the public.

“In order to minimize attacks on female officers, we are considering to redesign the uniform. The changes will see female officers wear uniforms designed like ordinary women suits, have head capes that appear more like head veils and light shoes. The process of redesigning uniforms for female police officers is almost complete,” Mr Kasingye said.

He was speaking at the sidelines of senior female officers’ conference that started on Friday in Kampala. More than 50 senior female police officers ranging from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Senior Commissioner of Police graced the event.

Mr Kasingye added that the police force envisages starting child care centres at police headquarters, divisions and stations to support young mothers within the force. However, he hastened to add that the plan is affected by a limitation of resources. Police also plans to have a fully-fledged gender directorate.

Advertisement