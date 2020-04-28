Political activist Barbara Allimadi reported dead

By DERRICK WANDERA

Political activist and International Affairs Secretary of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Barbara Allimadi is reported dead.

Her brother Milton Allimadi announced her death on his social media platforms Monday night.

“Family and friends, it is with a very heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our sister Barbara Allimadi.Barbara was a much loved sister, aunty and cousin. She was also an activist, a champion of justice and democracy in Uganda. She will be greatly missed. The family ask that the public respect our privacy as we mourn our beloved sister. The family will provide more information in the near future,” he said.

Minutes later, Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu, the ANT national coordinator also shared her picture on his social platforms without captions.

Allimadi is said to have been found dead in her house in Kiwatule, a Kampala suburb, by one of her cousins with whom she stayed in the house.

ANT coordinator for Finance and Administration, Ms Alice Alaso said the body had been taken to the mortuary and they were waiting for more information on what could have caused her death.

“I don’t know what to say at the moment but we are deeply grieved by the passing of one of our key leaders. We are waiting for the postmortem so that we can conclude on anything at the moment but as it is now, she is gone,” Ms Alaso said.