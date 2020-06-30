Prominent Jinja journalist dies after three years in coma

By TAUSI NAKATO

A 42-year-old prominent journalist in Jinja District in eastern Uganda has died after spending more than three years in coma.

Brenda Gimbo has been battling brain tumour since January 2016.

She was flown to India in October 2016 for surgery and returned in January 2017 following President Museveni’s intervention to save her life by contributing Shs110 million.

Gimbo’s caretaker who is also her sister in-law, Ms Aidah Naiga said she started suffering headache in January 2016 but it intensified in mid-June 2016 when she collapsed while at her home in Triangle zone, Njeru town council in Buikwe District.

“She later developed intensive headache, imbalances, dizziness and double vision,” Ms Naiga said.

She said after a computerized tomography (CT) scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan, it was discovered that she had a pineal Gland Tumor.

Gimbo’s husband, Mr Stanley Bukenya said she died on Monday at 5pm at their home in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District after battling brain cancer for four years.

He further revealed that she has been in coma for three and a half years after her right-hand side got paralyzed following the surgery in India.

“My wife has been in coma for three and half years. She couldn’t speak or open her eyes. She had muscle weakness and has been feeding through the tube. By the time of her death, she was full of bedsores because she was paralyzed,’’ he said.

“I appreciate President Museveni for his support that has enabled her to survive for all these years. She was kind, caring, loving, God fearing and hard working woman,’’ he added.

About Gimbo

Gimbo came into the limelight during a scandal that followed the Shs110m donation from Mr Museveni.

The then Jinja District Vice Chairperson, Mr Majid Dhikusooka was dismissed by the NRM disciplinary committee for allegedly ‘pocketing’ Shs20m off the president’s donation to Gimbo as a kick back.

The committee accused Mr Dhikusooka who is the current Namayingo Resident District Commissioner guilty of corruption, abuse of office, fraud, misappropriation and mismanagement of funds. However, he denied all the allegations.

Ms Gimbo, was born on February, 10 1978 at Nakabango Village, Mafubira Sub County in Jinja District to late Christian Kyabwe and late Yokosofati kalenzi.

Ms Gimbo, a former employee of both Kiira and Victoria FM radios in Jinja District, is survived with four children.

Her body will be laid to rest at her ancestral home in Maya Village, Nsangi Sub-county in Wakiso District on Wednesday.