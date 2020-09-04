Protests as NRM postpones Mawogola West primaries

BY ISSA ALIGA & DAN WANDERA The decision by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to postpone party primaries for the newly created Mawogola West constituency has ignited protests in Sembabule District. Supporters of Mr Joseph Ssekabito held peaceful demonstrations in Ntete Trading Centre in Nakasenyi Sub-county, saying the decision taken by the NRM electoral body is biased and intended to favour Ms Hanifa Kawooya. The NRM electoral body headed by Mr Tanga Odoi yesterday postponed the party elections in the constituency, pending investigations into alleged acts of violence that left Ms Kawooya injured. “The commission under Minute; NRM EC 029/2020, has decided to postpone the NRM primary elections for Member of Parliament of Mawogola West County Constituency to a date which shall be communicated,” Mr Odoi said in Kampala yesterday. He added: “This has been done in order to allow the NRM electoral commission time to investigate the complaint and to enable Hon Bangirana Kawooya get the necessary medical attention.”

Accusations

This came after Ms Kawooya early this week accused Mr Ssekabiito, the incumbent MP for Mawogola County, of ordering his supporters to beat her up. Ms Kawooya, who has been Woman MP since 2001, has opted to contest for the Mawogola County seat.

But Mr William Tumusiime, the NRM vice chairperson for Lwebitakuli Sub-county, who led the peaceful demonstration, claimed the NRM electoral commission has already taken sides in the primaries.

“We have information that Dr Odoi is favouring Ms Hanifa Kawooya in an election where most NRM supporters know that Mr Ssekabiito has to win. We have watched on television incidents that are more violent than those cited in Mawogola West. The tricks by Dr Odoi and his favoured candidate will not work,” he claimed.

But Mr Odoi dismissed as baseless and unfounded the allegations that he is taking sides in the election.

Ms Betty Twine, a supporter of Ms Kawooya, claimed in an interview with Daily Monitor that supporters of Mr Ssekabito had planned to disrupt the elections.

“The Ssekabito camp had reportedly deployed hooligans to have the smooth election antagonised. The situation is now calm [after the postponement],” Ms Twine claimed.

Nevertheless, Mr Tom Kaweesi, a supporter of Mr Ssekabito, said even with the postponement, his candidate will win the election.