Public Service, IGG stuck with Kagole investigation

By ANTHONY WESAKA

The head of Public Service, Dr John Mitala, and outgoing Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Irene Mulyagonja, are stuck with investigations and indefinite forced leave against former Judiciary permanent secretary Kagole Kivumbi.

Dr Mitala, who sent Mr Kagole on forced leave a year ago, has since written twice to the IGG inquiring about the progress of investigations against him.

Kagole is being accused of a mismanaging Shs34b Judiciary money following a report by the Auditor General.

In a July 2 letter to the IGG’s office, Dr Mitala said Justice Mulyagonja last updated him about the progress of the investigations in December last year.

“In that letter (letter IGG wrote last year), you stated my lord that investigations were in advanced stages which was very encouraging. Nevertheless, my lord, nothing has been heard from your office about the matter thereby causing not only concern but also anxiety to the officer but also to the service,” Dr Mitala states.

“I am requesting you to advise me on the status of those investigations and their possible conclusions as soon as possible. This will help me to advise the authorities concerned as well as Mr Kagole,” he adds.

In a July 3 response, Justice Mulyagonja stated that investigations were complete but upon submission of the report to her office and perusal by prosecutors, there is need for more investigations if the proposed criminal charges against Mr Kagole are to stand.

Way forward

“The prosecutors have since perused and advised on what further investigations need to be done to support possible criminal charges and recovery of stolen assets or illicit wealth. Therefore, any investigations to fill the gaps identified are currently ongoing,” the outgoing IGG replied.

“Investigating a case of this nature and scope for prosecution and possible recovery of funds is complex. We need to cover all areas and prove everything beyond reasonable doubt... However, you have my assurance that we are sparing no effort to diligently expendite the investigations,” she added.

Responding to Mr Kagole’s indefinite forced leave, Justice Mulyagonja said her office was not responsible for it.

She said the IGG practice is to order interdiction when a public officer has been charged and taken plea in court.

She asked Dr Mitala to handle Kagole’s forced leave carefully to avoid litigation.