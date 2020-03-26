Rich, influential people shun hand washing - Jinja leaders

By DENIS EDEMA

Local Council Chairpersons in Jinja District in eastern Uganda say some affluent members of their have continuously snubbed washing their hands or sanitising in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, they are requesting for the presence of security personnel whenever such people visit their offices and markets.

"Some rich people are ignoring the preventive measures put in place by the Ministry of Health and the President, including washing hands regularly and use of sanitisers," Ms Agnes Aceng, the Secretary Market Zone in Jinja municipality said.

Ms Aceng made the remarks during an LC meeting on how to fight the Covid-19 onslaught that has grabbed global attention.

She added that such people come to purchase foodstuffs while driving and when asked to wash their hands or use sanitizers, they say they already did so in their cars using better sanitisers.

According to Ms Aceng, there is need to deploy security personnel at market entry points and other busy areas for effective implementation of hand washing.

“By not washing their hands, they are ignoring a presidential directive and putting their lives and those of others at risk," Ms Aceng added.

Mr Badru Nabugo, the LCI Chairman Main Street West, said the presence of police in the market is important because there are people who don’t want to wash their hands when asked to do so which poses a challenge to them as leaders.

“We need to fight this virus by washing hands and sanitising as directed by the President and Ministry of Health officials.

"People who don't follow these simple instructions should not be allowed to enter the market; this is not about politics," Mr Nabugo stressed.

The Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Mr Eric Sakwa, said his office has received such complaints and is going to work closely with the local leadership.