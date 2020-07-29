Rwomushana released after posting Shs200, 000 bail

By BETTY NDAGIRE

Former head of Political Intelligence Desk at Internal Security Organization (ISO), Charles Rwomushana who was arrested last night during curfew time has been released.

City Hall Court in Kampala on Wednesday granted the presidential aspirant, a Shs200, 000 cash bail.

The renowned political commentator was arrested outside NBS TV building in Kamwokya for allegedly breaching curfew announced by President Museveni recently as one of the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, while appearing in the court presided over by magistrate, Valerian Tuhimbise, Rwomushana, 51, denied one count of disobedience of lawful orders.

After denying the charges, Mr Rwomushana presented two sureties as guarantee that he will honour bail if released from custody.

The magistrate then asked him to post Shs200, 000 bail while his two sureties were each bonded at Shs500, 000 not cash.

Prosecution contends that the Mr Rwomushana on July 29 at around 1am at Kamwokya in Kampala District disobeyed the presidential order or command duly issued by the President of the republic of Uganda when he was found driving a vehicle during curfew time.

Mr Rwomushana was jointly charged with two People Power supporters; James Mubiru and Opondo Gaster.

Mubiru and Opondo were arrested on their way from visiting a sick friend in hospital.

Court granted the two cash bail of Shs200, 000 and their sureties were each bonded at She500,000.

The three had been jointly charged with one Ali Abdallah, 37, a Ugandan-Arabian businessman and resident of Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.

Abdallah pleaded guilty to the charges before court fined him Shs200, 000.

Prosecution told court that Abdallah arrested driving his car during curfew time.