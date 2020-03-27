Security destroy 15 bridges at ungazetted border points

By JOSEPH OMOLLO

Police and other security agencies have destroyed 15 illegal bridges on different porous border points in a bid to stop illegal entry into the country to fight the further spread of coronavirus.

The security officials said intelligence information indicated that some Ugandans and foreigners had continued to sneak into the country using the entry points following the closure of gazzetted border points in Malaba and Busia, in the eastern region.

One of the bridges destroyed was connecting Kenya to Uganda through Malaba Town Council, Mella, Osukuru to Magola Sub-county in Tororo District.

“We have intensified the operations at the porous borders by breaking down all wooden temporary bridges, which were being used by foreigners to sneak into the country,” the Tororo District Police Commander, Mr Rogers Chebene, said.

The operation came four days after government ordered for closure of its international borders in response to the growing threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Chebene said they have also intensified routine foot patrols along the porous border points in Tororo, Busia and Namisindwa districts.

“We have deployed enough man power for the porous border points in Tororo and our counterparts have also done so,” he said.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Nickson Owole, said they got intelligence information that some foreigners were escaping screening at the gazzetted entry points.

He said some Ugandans are helping foreigners to cross into the country in exchange for money.

“We are aware of some Ugandans who are helping foreigners to enter into the country but we ordered for heavy deployment at all the identified illegal crossing routes to ensure that there is no entry and exit,’’ he said.