Senior officers moved in Prisons reshuffle

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

Kampala-At least 26 senior officers have been affected by the Uganda Prison Service (UPS) reshuffle.

The Commissioner General of the Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, announced the changes in a January 30 notice.

In the Service Orders Part II number 01/2020, Dr Byabashaija sent 11 officers on accumulated leave, appointed 23 and only two were transferred in the exercise, which authorities at the prison describe as a routine that is meant to streamline service delivery.

Changes

According to the notice, the officer-in-charge of Kauga Prison, Superintendent of Prisons (SP) Mary Tamale was appointed Acting Regional Prisons Commander-in-charge of East Central region.

Ms Tamale takes over from Mr Henry Natwaluma, who proceeds for accumulated leave, while SP Annah Kyatuhaire on a training course, was appointed officer-in-charge (OC) for Kauga Prison.

Others are Mr Denis Asiimwe from Lugore Prison Farm, who was appointed OC Kiburara Prison Farm, taking over from Mr Festo Sambya, who goes on accumulated leave.

Mr Henry Ochwo from Kalisizo Prison was also transferred to Kasaali Prison as OC, taking over from Chief Wardress II Molly Nandagi, who proceeds for accumulated leave, while Mr Robert Kibikwamu Mbusa from Mbarara Prison was appointed OC of Kalisizo Prison.

Other appointments are Ms Harriet Ayerango from Bugungu YP Prison Farm, who is now OC Buikwe Prison taking over from Ms Norah Mwenze, who proceeds on accumulated leave, pending retirement.

Mr Robert Okanya from Kiburara Prison Farm is now OC Kibiito Prison, taking over from Mr Thomas Tibanyendera, who goes on accumulated leave, Mr Nehemiah Jurua Adriko whose suspension was lifted was appointed OC Kassanda Prison, taking over from Ms Cissy Namusisi, who proceeds to accumulated leave.

Mr Ivan Nuwamanya, who is on leave, was appointed OC Nawanyago Prison, taking over from Mr Joseph Nangayi, who proceeds on accumulated leave; Mr Richard Ekoch from Security Registry at Prisons Headquarters was appointed OC General Office at Prisons Headquarters, taking over from Mr Francis Ocaya.

The OC for Kasangati Prison, Ms Lillian Asello, is now OC for Wabusaana Prison, taking over from Chief Warder II Samuel Masembe, who is transferred to Galilaya Prison as OC, taking over from Mr Fred Otim.

Mr Amos Tumuhimbise from Mubuku Prison Farm is OC Bwera Prison, taking over from Mr Robert Isingoma, who proceeds on accumulated leave, while Ms Zakia Munobwa Ndorwa Prison is now OC for Rubanda Prison, taking over from Mr Peter Nsabimana.

