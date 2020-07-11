Seven new Covid-19 infections recorded as cases rise to 1,013

By URN

Seven new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,013.

The cases are Ugandan nationals who were part of 2,436 samples tested at different laboratories and points of entry on Friday. Five of the new cases are community cases from Amuru, Kasese and Tororo while two cases are truck drivers who were picked up from the Malaba point of entry.

On Friday, 952 recoveries of both Ugandans and foreigners were recorded in the country with no death. While no death has been recorded and many of the country's cases are mild, health officials are warning the public against undermining the disease.

Dr Monica Musenero, an epidemiologist and also a senior presidential adviser says that people need to adhere to the set preventive measures of washing hands, avoiding crowds and wearing a mask.

“We have observed that people have continued to ignore the Covid-19 measures. Some people have adamantly refused to wear facemasks and in shops downtown, traders are not observing the measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus. It's just a matter of time before we experience the worst,” she said.

Mr Richard Kabanda, the assistant commissioner of health services, says that as the lockdown is lifted, it is important for people to follow the ministry of health guidelines to keep safe.