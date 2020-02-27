Shs40b fish pond project delays over compensation

By SANTO OJOK & BILL OKETCH

Delayed compensation of land owners has bogged down the implementation of a Shs40 billion aquaculture project in Apac District.

The project funded by European Union is expected to employ more than 500 youth and also provide locals with fish ponds to enable them improve their household income.

However, a section of residents in Onekgwok and Teboke villages in Tarogali Parish, Ibuje Sub-county, say works will not start unless they are fully compensated for their land.

A total of 18 project affected persons claim the disputed land on Block A measuring 197 acres, was not surveyed but included under community land which is not the case.

“We reported to the relevant offices so that our land is surveyed, valued and we are paid but they didn’t help us,” Mr Peter James Ocen, the chairperson of the project affected persons, said.

Mr Jacob Odur, a resident of Teboke Village, who claims he has lived on the land all his life insisted that he won’t vacate.

“This is where my parents were buried and if I am not compensated, I have no option of finding another place to stay. We shall not allow anybody to take our land,” he said.

Ms Judith Okello, a resident, said she was given Shs10m yet her land was valued at Shs28 million.

“I have orphans I am taking care of. If I am not paid fully, I will continue cultivating my land,” she said.

The Apac District vice chairman, also the male councillor for Ibuje Sub-county, Mr Asanti Odongo, said they are investigating the issue.

The Resident District Commissioner, Ms Beatrice Akello Akori, asked the affected persons to stay calm saying that their compensation is being resolved.

“Their payments are being processed since the problem was on the details of their bank accounts which include their names and account numbers. I will follow up the matter to ensure that they are compensated,” Ms Akori said.

Mr Mega Wilfred, the Apac fishery officer, warned the community against sabotaging the project saying it will create vast opportunities.

“The project will create jobs to both skilled and unskilled youth. A fish processing factory will be built here, fish feeds factory and many other business opportunities will be open to the local population,” he said.

Background

In 2018, residents of Onekgwok and Teboke villages offered 556 acres of land to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries for the implementation of the project. The main objective of the project is to improve fish production and household income in Lango Sub-region.

