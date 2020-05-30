By JOB BWIRE

He further noted that he would lift restrictions on public transport starting June 4 but the driver and all passengers would be required to wear government supplied facemasks. Ms Sylvia Kirabo, the UNBS principal public relations officer identified the six companies as Linda Packaging Products ltd, South Range Nyanza ltd, Evergreen Safaries Ltd, Jude Color Solutions Ltd, Winfred Fashion Designs Ltd and Fine Spinners Ltd.



She said this was part of their mandate to protect Ugandans from buying substandard non-medical facemasks which could be harmful to their health, in the wake of COVID-19. “UNBS is also giving out free non-medical facemask standards to aid certification of facemask manufacturers and mass production of non-medical facemasks that meet the national quality standards,” she said.

So far, 55 companies have applied for certification, but Ms Kirabo says the number of companies certified to manufacture non-medical facemasks is expected to increase.

More than 60 countries worldwide that have lifted lockdowns now require people to cover their faces when they leave home, especially on public transport and in shops.

However, in some countries, the rules are not always adhered to, either for lack of money, availability or because of scepticism over efficiency of masks.

The government announced that some companies were already manufacturing reusable masks and each piece on retail market would go for about Shs2,000.