Survey: More families can’t meet daily needs after lockdown

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

More households were unable to meet their daily needs in May and June due to financial strain resulting from the Covid-19 induced lockdown, a new survey has revealed.

“A quarter of households (26 per cent) now report that their income is insufficient to cover basic daily needs; a slight increase from 22 per cent in January 2020. The increased financial strain is more apparent in rural areas,” the report reads in part.

The survey shows that income of more households does not meet their daily needs and their expenses dropped to the current Shs10,800 per day from Shs14,100 in January.

Charity organisations Food Rights Alliance and Twaweza released the report titled ‘Livelihoods under Covid-19: 1 Livelihoods and Inequality.’

The findings are the first in a three-part series of impact assessments based on data from Sauti za Wananchi; Africa’s first nationally representative high-frequency mobile phone survey.

The survey shows that despite the increased pressures on money, three out of eight Ugandans say they would not ask for help whereas fewer would ask friends and family compared to January.

Seeking support

“Overall, One out of 10 Ugandans have received support in the last two months from government, NGOs or any other actors. Urban households are three times more likely to receive support than rural homes (24 per cent versus 7 per cent), which is in line with the government’s mitigation strategy for the economic effect of Covid-19,” reads the report.

On the side of businesses, the survey shows a significant four out of 10 (41 per cent) are no longer operating because of the lockdown or due to other Covid-19 mitigation and management measures.

The executive director of Food Rights Alliance, Ms Agnes Kirabo, said: “Covid-19 serves to remind government to put back food in its primary position as a national priority due to its significant role in macro-economic stability, human security, and national stability overall as well as, as an underlying determinant of other social outcomes such as health.”

Mr Bernard Mujuni, a commissioner at the Gender ministry, said it is time for all stakeholders to join and work together towards addressing the challenges instead of only looking at government.

“It can no longer be government but how do we come together to address the challenges. No one was ready for this period, so it calls us to rebuild ourselves. Covid-19 does not discriminate for it affects everyone in terms of social services,” he said.