By The Citizen

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tanzania on Wednesday jumped to 480 after 196 people tested positive.

The figures included those announced by the Zanzibar Minister of Health.

Making the announcement, the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country had also registered six more deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 16 since the first case was recorded in Tanzania over a month ago.

According to the PM, 174 of the new patients were from the mainland and 22 are from Zanzibar.

The Prime minister also announced that the number of recoveries had risen from 48 to 167 from 48, with 36 recorded in Zanzibar and 83 on the mainland.

He called on the public to stop disseminating false information on the deaths as not every one is related to the virus.