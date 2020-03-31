Teacher arrested over defiling 5-year-old pupil

By PEREZ RUMANZI

Police in Ntungamo are holding a 32-year-old teacher over allegations of defiling a five year-old pupil.

The pupil of Karagirwe Memorial Primary School in Nyarubaare parish Ntungamo Sub County together with her seven year old brother escorted their teacher from their home on Saturday evening.

“The teacher had visited the parents of the child and had evening tea with them, he asked the two children to escort him out of home and the parents agreed. A boy of seven years and his younger sister escorted the man. He later sent the boy to buy some sweets remaining with the girl and defiled her. The boy returned home alone thinking the girl had already returned,” Ms Lesty Ainomugisha, a neighbour to the home, told Daily Monitor.

The girl returned home later with blood oozing from private parts and crying which prompted the mother to make an alarm.

Ms Ainomugisha said the residents started looking for the teacher who had gone into hiding after the incident. They found him at Kyangara Trading Centre and attempted to lynch him. However police personnel in the area intervened.

Ntungamo District Police Commander Mr Damian Katwesiime confirmed the incident on Tuesday. He said the suspect is in custody and has been tested to establish if he is normal.

“He has a sound mind but he tested HIV positive. He has been charged with aggravated defilement and the file is with the state attorney; he will be charged in court,”

Mr Katwesiime said.

The Ntungamo coordinator Uganda Network for HIV and Human Rights (UGANET), an NGO that supports victims of sexual assault and HIV/AIDS with legal aid, Ms Kyakunzire Asumpta said that they are following up.