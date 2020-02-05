Teachers miss curriculum workshop over allowances

By BILL OKETCH & PATRICK EBONG

Drama ensued at Lango College in Lira Town on Monday when hundreds of secondary school teachers who had turned up for a training in the new lower secondary school curriculum were turned away.

Trouble started when more than 500 teachers, who had camped at the college, demanded to know how much money they would pocket after the six-day training exercise.

Each teacher, according to sources, was expected to receive Shs25,000 as daily allowance and an additional Shs25,000 as daily upkeep.

However, those who attempted to inquire about the money were forced to leave the venue.

“When teachers tried to inquire about their allowances, the organisers became rude and arrogant and chased them away. They said the teachers are money-minded,” a source who asked for anonymity in order to speak freely, said.

Another source told Daily Monitor that the training that was expected to benefit teachers from all government-aided secondary schools across Lango Sub-region, is now being attended by teachers from a few selected schools.

“We are here attending a workshop on new lower secondary curriculum but confusion has erupted over training allowances,” another source told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview. “There is total confusion and the training is not moving on well.”

Advertisement

He said each school was expected to send at least four participants for the training.

“Many people were turned away when the organisers started putting conditions that those who were not invited officially should leave. The whole exercise was to last six days but it has now been reduced to five days,” he added.

Mr John Charles Bua, the coordinator of the programme, said a lot of things that happened at the training venue could not be explained on phone.

“They will say I’m biased if I talk to you on phone. Come to Lango College and I will narrate to you everything,” he told this reporter when he was called for a comment on the matter.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has extended student holidays by one week for more than 20 government-aided schools, including Lango College currently being used to train teachers in the new curriculum. The curriculum takes effect this academic year.

The new curriculum

Emphasis. Under the curriculum, emphasis will be placed on competence-based learning, including the acquisition of knowledge, understanding, skills, values and attitudes.

Subjects. The number of examinable subjects has been reduced from 43 to 21. Learners will be in class from 8.30am to 2.45pm, after which they will get time to study on their own.

Senior One and Two will have 11 compulsory subjects and nine electives. At Senior Three and Four, the compulsory subjects will reduce to seven. At this stage, learners will have a total of 14 electives that will be divided into three groups.