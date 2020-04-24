Three Covid-19 positive truck drivers intercepted in Pakwach

Meanwhile, police in Arua on Thursday intercepted four Tanzanians travelling in four private vehicles.

Uganda has registered 74 COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry. Eleven of the new cases are all truck drivers, six of them from Tanzanians while the rest are Kenyans.

By FELIX WAROM OKELLO & PATRICK OKABA

Three of the 11 truck drivers who tested positive for Covid-19 have been intercepted in Pakwach District.

Mr Swaib Toko, the Resident District Commissioner Packwach, says that the truck drivers and eight passengers they were travelling with were intercepted on Thursday night at the URA checkpoint.

This was after the Ministry of Health sent a communication to have the drivers intercepted after their blood samples tested positive for covid-19. The two Kenyans and a Tanzanian have been quarantined at Pakwach isolation centre.

“The three drivers are here since last night and they were made to stay in their vehicles and not to move anywhere, while the passengers they carried have been quarantined here as well,” Mr Toko said.

Meanwhile, police in Arua on Thursday intercepted four Tanzanians travelling in four private vehicles.

