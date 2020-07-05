Three returnees test positive for Covid-19

By URN

Three returnees have tested positive for Covid-19. The three are part of 12 new cases that were registered on Saturday.

This brings to 939, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country. The three returnees were from South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also, seven cases were contacts from Amuru District while two were from truck drivers picked at points of entry.

The three positive cases among returnees, brings the number of cases among this group to 16. Other cases were picked from returnees from Afghanistan and South Africa.

According to Ministry of Health, the three travellers are undergoing treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital and Entebbe General Hospital.

On Friday, the Internal Affairs Ministry halted the process of Ugandans from returning because of congestion in quarantine centres.

Advertisement