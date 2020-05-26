By JOB BWIRE AND ANDREW BAGALA

A Traffic officer who was knocked Sunday evening at Namanve along Kampala-Jinja highway has died.

Police Constable (PC) Innocent Ayesigye died Tuesday morning at Rubaga Hospital where he had been admitted.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said Tuesday that they had arrested the driver and another person who was also travelling in the car that is suspected to have knocked PC Ayesigye.

“The Driver of car Reg. No.UAS 597U and his Co-Driver have reported themselves to Seeta Police. They knocked our Officer on Sunday evening at Namanve and didn't stop,” Mr Onyango said.

They'll be charged with reckless driving, causing death through reckless driving and failing to report accident, Mr Onyango added.

In a related development, Superintendent of Police Jane Nakityo is said to be in a critical condition after she was involved in an accident on Entebbe Expressway.

One of the three car occupants - a woman, yet to identified, died on the spot. A male adult was seriously injured.

In the past, there have been several other cases of traffic officers being knowcked while on duty.