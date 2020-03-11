By RISDEL KASASIRA

The former Security minister Tuesday spent more than an hour meeting deputy Director of Operations Senior Commissioner of Police John Nuwagira in preparation for consultation with the voters before 2021 presidential elections.

Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde arrived at the police headquarters in Naguru in company of Tororo North MP Annett Nyakecho, who he said is a principal member of his team, that will help canvass for the votes in 2021.

He also wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth-Ochola yesterday asking for police guidelines to follow during his consultations.

“In view of the above, and as a law abiding citizen, I’m seeking that I be furnished from your office, with the guidelines I and my team need to follow during those consultations. We intend to move across the country and the detailed programme will be submitted to your office as soon as we receive the guidelines,” he wrote.

After the meeting, Lt Gen Tumukunde told the media that Mr Nuwagira had committed to respond by tomorrow. “He was specific and said we would get response by Thursday,” he said.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said they discussed the guidelines with Gen Tumukunde and were waiting for him to present his roadmap for police assessment.

“He went back to come up with a clear roadmap so that it is easy for us to gently evaluate the venues and the places where he will hold his consultations,” he said.

Aim

Lt Gen Tumukunde said he and his lawyers wanted to be “on the same frequency” with the police before he rolls out his programme to consult his supporters across the country.

He said the IGP and his deputy, Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi, were not in office.

“We didn’t find the IGP present and it is understandable because we never fixed an appointment. We also didn’t find the deputy,” he said.

Lt Gen Tumukunde announced last week that he is planning to contest for President in 2021 but has not announced which political party he will contest under.