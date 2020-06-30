Two arrested over death of South Sudanese refugee in Yumbe

By ROBERT ELEMA

Police in Yumbe District in northern Uganda have detained two people and hunting for more as they investigate circumstances under which a South Sudanese refugee was killed. Lasho Boboyo from village II in Bidibidi zone two settlement died on Sunday after he was allegedly battered by a group of people in Lobenga village, Apo Sub County.

The District Police Commander, Mr Moses Olang said Boboyo, 32, was suspected to be a criminal after he was seen at one of the resident’s home at around midnight on the fateful day.

He reportedly had a verbal exchange with the family which attracted other residents who beat him to near death.

"We don't know whether the owner of the home called the neighbours or made an alarm. This man was tortured by many people who later dragged him to Romogi Sub County police post at around 2am. However, the officer in charge of the post declined to detain him and instead advised them to take him to a health facility,” Mr Olang said.

Boboyo is said to have died on the way to Barakala health centre III.

The LC5 Chairman, Mr Yassin Taban, condemned the locals describing the incident as unfortunate and uncalled for.