Two killed in family land wrangle

By URN

At least two people have been killed and several others severely injured in a land fight involving family members in Aloc ‘A’ Village, Aromo Sub- County Lira District.

The dead have been identified as Ketty Akwero, 41 and her 2-year old daughter, Dolly Akullo. They were killed on Friday night. It is alleged that Akwero was killed by her maternal uncles following a dispute over a piece of land she inherited from her late maternal grandmother.

When Akwero’s paternal were alerted, they stormed Aloc ‘A’ Village and burnt several houses.

Akwero’s eldest son, Mr Eriya Kategaya, who is a soldier attached to the 4th Division, said that they have for a long time tried to resolve the matter but failed.

He blamed local leaders and police for the loss of his mother.

Mr Milton Odongo, the Lira Resident District Commissioner, who visited the scene, condemned the attacks.

Advertisement

He said that they are searching for the perpetrators of the murder, to make them face the law.

The 10 suspects who are linked to the murder are still at large.