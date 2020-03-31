Two men found dead inside vehicle

By MUZAFARU NSUBUGA

Police are investigating a case in which two men were on Tuesday morning found dead inside a car parked along Bukulula-Kalungu road in Kyambala Village, Bukulula Sub County, Kalungu District.

Residents say the saloon car registration number UAY873M has been parked along the road since Sunday evening but did not know what was inside until they started seeing flies hovering over it.

“The bodies were seen by a resident who was taking his vehicle for washing at a nearby shallow well. He then alerted the village chairperson who immediately called the police,” Ms Sarah Ndagire, a councillor representing Kyambala Parish at Bukululu Sub County, said on Tuesday.

Mr Kassim Nkambwe, the defence secretary, Lukerere Village, a neighbouring village, said when he saw the car on Sunday evening, he thought it had just made a brief stopeover.

“…but I was surprised to see it [car] again the following day (Monday), still parked in the same spot,” he said.

Kalungu District Police Commander, Mr Charles Okello said when his team reached the scene, they found two bodies inside the car.

Crime scene: Police are investigating a case in which two men were on March 31, 2020 found dead inside a car parked along Bukulula-Kalungu road in Kyambala Village, Bukulula Sub County, Kalungu District. PHOTOS BY MUZAFARU NSUBUGA



“One of the bodies had serious wounds around the face and we suspect he was cut and the other body appeared to have been strangled because both legs and hands were tied. The keys for the car were left inside,” he said.

The bodies have since been taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for autopsy.

Mr Okello said their preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the deceased has been identified Ramathan Mayambala, 26-year-old resident of Kizito Village, Luweero District.

“He [Mayambala] reportedly got the car from the owner, Issa Kisekka, a resident of Kiti Village in Kalungu District, but a trader in Mtyana Town. We are yet to establish how the two deceased persons ended up in Kalungu ,” he said

He said they were investigating Mr Kisekka for probable connection to the murder.

“We are yet to interrogate the owner of the car to tell us what he knows about this gruesome murder ,” he said.

Advertisement