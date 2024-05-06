Justice Kazaarwe elected first female president for judicial officers

Justice Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya has been elected as the first female president of the Uganda Judicial Officers Association (UJOA).

UJOA brings together all judges, registrars, and magistrates to mainly promote their welfare.

Justice Kazaarwe, who was voted unopposed, replaces Justice Tadeo Asiimwe, who has been at the helm of UJOA for four years.

In her maiden speech, Justice Kazaarwe said she was delighted to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead the prestigious association for the next two years.



“This is an opportunity for us to continue to unite all judicial and non-judicial officers in the Judicial Service,” she said.

“It is an opportunity to increase our corporate consciousness of our responsibility to deliver accessible justice and enhance the rule of law in Uganda,” the Land Division judge said.

She added that together with her executive, they will continue to engage the Judiciary leadership on matters concerning their members to allow them to serve the people of Uganda without limitations.

Other members of the UJOA executive include; Ms Daphine Ayebare as vice president, Mr Conrad Oboi Oroya as general secretary, Ms Praise Ahurira as deputy general secretary, Ms Christine Turibamwe as treasurer, Ms Lillian Mazimwe as deputy treasurer, Mr Patrick Akoko Sinclair as publicity secretary and Ms Mallen Obizu as deputy publicity secretary. Justice Kazaarwe is a career judicial officer. At the time of appointment as a High Court judge in 2018, she had been assigned to the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters as the secretary. At the same time, she was the deputy registrar at the Commercial Division of the High Court.

Education

Ms Kazaarwe has a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from Uganda Management Institute, a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre, and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University.

She has over 23 years of experience in judicial work.

She started her career as a legal associate with Ruyondo & Co Advocates in 1999 and joined the Judiciary as a Magistrate Grade One in 2000-2004. She rose to Senior Magistrate Grade One in 2004-2008 and Chief Magistrate in 2010. Before being posted to the Land Division of the High Court where is currently, Justice Kazaarwe was at the Family Division.