Two more bodies retrieved from collapsed Kampala building

By KELVIN ATUHAIRE

Two more bodies have been retrieved from the rubble of a building that collapsed at Lukuli-Nanganda Village, Makindye division in Kampala as death toll rose to 11 on Monday.

Additionally, one person identified as Kenny Matina, has been rescued, more than 30 hours after the three-storied building located on Soweto Road collapsed.

Authorities identified the two bodies recovered on Monday as that of Sharif Senyondo and Henry Busulwa.

The building which was still under construction collapsed at around 12am on Sunday while construction workers were asleep.

However, rescue efforts by a combined team of police, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and locals continue with hopes of finding more survivors.

Since yesterday, a total of four people had been pulled out alive but one died on arrival at Mulago National Referral Hospital.