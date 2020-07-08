UPDF, LDU soldiers brutalise Mityana District chairman

By BARBARA NALWEYISO

MITYANA- A group of UPDF soldiers and Local Defence Unit personnel have brutalised Mr Joseph Luzige, the chairman of Mityana District.

Mr Luzige, was on Tuesday reportedly trying to stop the security operatives from harassing residents while enforcing a night curfew, one of the measures that were announced in March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to Mr Luzige, he was on his way to Mityana General Hospital when he found a woman being brutalised by security operatives.

"I found a woman with a fractured leg which was seriously bleeding after being after being brutalised by UPDF soldiers. I moved out of my car and told the soldiers that what they were doing was wrong,” Mr Luzige said.

Mr Luzige said that the soldiers pushed and shoved him.

The soldiers reportedly told Mr Luzige that since he didn’t deploy him he had no authority to stop them from what they were doing.

He said that he has on several occasions received complaints from residents that soldiers were brutalising them on top of confiscating their belongings like mobile phones.

Ms Esther Ndyanabo, the Mityana Municipality mayor condemned the soldiers’ action and asked the District Resident Commissioner to convene a meeting to discuss the endless brutality of soldiers.