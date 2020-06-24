UPDF soldier shoots lay reader dead in Kasese

By URN

A Uganda People Defence Force (UPDF) soldier has shot dead a lay reader in Kasese District.

Allan Nsimenta who has been a lay reader at Kogere Archdeaconry, South Rwenzori, was shot dead at around 6.00am on Wednesday at Karungibate in Hima town council.

Mr Dembe Godfrey, the Karusandara Sub County councillor, said that the deceased was shot dead by the unidentified soldier who was implementing the curfew.

According to Dembe, Nsimenta who was riding a motorcycle was taking his wife to the garden when he was shot dead.

“The wife to the deceased has told us that after the soldiers on patrol stopped them, the husband who was riding tried to brake and stop but all of the sudden there was shooting, which ended the life of Nsimenta on spot,” Mr Dembe said.

Nsimenta’s wife is currently admitted at Hima Health Centre III.

Advertisement

Mr Tsongo Masumbuku, the UPDF 222 Mountain Brigade spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that they are investigating the matter.

Six lives have been lost in the hands of security agencies over the last 75 days in the name of implementing guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.