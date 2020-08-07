Uganda registers sixth COVID-19 death

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

The Ministry of Health has recorded the latest case of COVID-19 death, bringing Uganda's death toll to six.

According to the Ministry of Health, the latest victim is a 70-year-old Ugandan male, a resident of Nateete Kampala, who was presented at Lubaga hospital with signs and symptoms consisted with COVID-19.

A Friday statement by the ministry says that the patient was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit after tests that confirmed that he had the disease.

According to the ministry, he was on July 28 referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital where he died on Thursday.

The ministry’s statement indicates that 31 new infections had been registered bringing the total number of covid-19 cases to 1,254.

Four of the cases are from Kampala Metropolitan area, four from Wakiso District, one from Sironko District, one from Bushenyi District, two from Kisoro District, four from Amuru Distric and three from Adjumani District.

Some of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases with ,five being contacts of previously confirmed cases from Kampala Metropolitan area , one from Kabale District, one from Wakiso District, and one contact from Namisindwa District.

The other cases, according to the statement, are four truck drivers, two arrived from Kenya via Malaba point of entry while two arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry.