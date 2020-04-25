Uganda has not recorded any Covid-19 death, and 45 of the patients have so far been discharged after recovering.

President Museveni, however, has since ruled out closing the borders saying the national COVID-19 task force is still trying to find a way forward in dealing with the situation.

By Betty Ndagire

One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of cases to 75.

The new case is a 43-year-old Ugandan truck driver who entered the country from Kenya via Malaba border.

The confirmed case was part of the 1,116 samples from truck drivers that were tested on Friday.

According to the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, a total number of 1,533 samples were tested on Friday, and only one turned out positive.

“All 417 samples in the community tested negative. Total samples tested today are 1,533. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases now 75,” she tweeted.

This is the 18th truck driver who has tested positive for the disease. On Thursday, the health ministry saw a sudden increase of Covid-19 cases by 11, all truck drivers.

These included; six Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula Border post and five Kenyan truck drivers.

The high number of truck drivers has been a cause of public debate with many Ugandans proposing for the closure of borders.

