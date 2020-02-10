Speaking during a two-day event that attracted top women in technology from across the continent in Kampala, Dr Kitutu applauded African Women in Technology (AWIT), a technology promoting organisation working in 30 African countries, for empowering Ugandan women to take advantage of the latest technological innovations.

By EVE MUGANGA

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu, has said Uganda needs more female role models in technology to nurture young females. She advised women to use social media as an alternative of making money rather than using it for unproductive issues like gossiping.

Speaking during a two-day event that attracted top women in technology from across the continent in Kampala, Dr Kitutu applauded African Women in Technology (AWIT), a technology promoting organisation working in 30 African countries, for empowering Ugandan women to take advantage of the latest technological innovations.

“I can’t stop Ugandans from using social media but would encourage mostly women to use it for making money, open innovative groups and share ideas. Many of them are normally very active on things that are unproductive like rumourmongering,” she said on Friday at KIU main campus.

“Many young girls and women fear technology thinking it’s for men only, which is wrong, women should be empowered. If I did sciences why can’t any other woman do it? We should stop looking at ourselves as inferior people,” Ms Kitutu said, admitting that the government still has a lot to do to reduce the number of girls dropping out of school.

Mr Mohammed Mpezamihigo, the Vice Chancellor Kampala International University (KIU) said: “As KIU we are delighted to host this conference. Women who are out there have to appreciate that it’s possible that in Uganda we can also make a statement and increase awareness to support science and technology education for our young girls and ladies.”

The Executive Director AWIT, Ms Quinta Onditi said: “We host annual conferences across Africa to educate and empower women in technology and this is our very first year in Uganda. We feel women in technology are underrepresented, most of them have the imposter syndrome which we want to alleviate by bringing together women in technology who are advanced in their careers and those who are just starting so that they can motivate others.”

She, however, expressed concern over the low interest of Ugandan women in embracing technology.