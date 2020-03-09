Masaka vendors reject stalls at new market

By WILSON KUTAMBA

A section of vendors at Masaka Central Market have protested the structural designs of stalls at the new market. The vendors claim the stalls are too small to accommodate their merchandise. A joint venture of Multiplex Ltd and Alshams Construction Company Ltd was contracted to do the work at Shs18.45 billion, with sponsorship from the African Development Bank and government of Uganda. So far, the contractor has completed more than 100 stalls on the first floor of the three-storeyed market building. Ms Betty Nakayiza, the chairperson of Masaka Central Market Vendors Association, asked the contractor to make adjustments and ensure that all stalls suit the interests of different categories of vendors.

Adjustments

“We are the actual beneficiaries of this market project and we request for reasonable adjustments in the stalls to suit our interests as vendors. At least from 5 ft by 5 ft to 7 ft by 7 ft, every stall,” she said during an inspection exercise of the project last week.

Ms Nakayiza said the stalls lack ample space and walkways for customers.

The most dissatisfied vendors are those dealing in foodstuffs.

Vendors also allege that some stalls have been taken up by politicians.

“We have been hearing this in other areas but we are now experiencing the same. We are determined to fight all those bent on allocating our lock-ups and stalls to outsiders,” Mr Samuel Kato, a vendor, said

Mr Herbert Muhoozi, the market project architect and supervisor, said they have taken note of the vendors’ concerns and the stalls will soon be modified.

“....but this will cost us both time and resources,” he said.

Work on the market, which started in February 2018, is expected to be completed by July 30.

The contractor has so far done 74 per cent of work instead of the projected 94 per cent .

Mr Emmanuel Mwebaze, the contract’s manager in Ministry of Local Government, said compared to the previous months, the contractor has picked up pace.

“We had thought about terminating the contract but we have given the contractor more four months after proving that he can complete the work,” he said.

He appealed to vendors and all Masaka Municipal leaders to support the contractor.

