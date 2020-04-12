WFP fails to raise $137m, cuts refugees food ration

By TOM MALABA

The livelihood of 1.2 million refugees in settlement camps in Uganda hangs in the balance after the UN food agency, World Food Program (WFP) slashed monthly food ration due to failure to raise $137m (Shs1.3 trillion) to feed refugees.

WFP country director El-Khidir Daloum says they have had to respond by slashing monthly food ration by 30 per cent.

The reduction will further complicate the lives of refugees in settlement camps, whose businesses have been paralysed following a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Uganda is the largest refugee host country in Africa, hosting refugees from Somalia, Rwanda, Burundi, Eriteria, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

“The ration cuts are unavoidable because of a $137m funding shortfall for 2020,” said Mr Daloum, noting that to maintain the refugee food ration at 70 per cent, WFP will need at least $96m (Shs94b) over the course of the year, failure of which they will be likely to further cut the rations by 15 per cent.

However, he said the cut will exclude new refugees who have been in the country less than three months.

Refugees who earlier spoke to this Saturday Monitor, confirmed receiving the news of cut in food ration they have been receiving.

Refugees in Nakivale and Kyaka II have been receiving 12 kilogrammes of rice, four kilogrammes of maize flour, a quarter of salt, half litre of cooking oil, half a kilo of sugar and two kilogrammes of porridge per month.

Refugees who receive monthly stipends to buy food receive Shs31,000 per person every month.

The food ration has been cut from 12 kilogrammes of rice to eight, and the money equivalent cut to Shs22,000 per month.

“Many refugee families in camps around the country are worried about how to survive during the lockdown that has coincided with the cut,” Mr Alex Bucunga, a refugee from DR Congo, said.

A number of refugees are involved in doing small businesses within the camps.

However, Daloum says they will continue to provide sufficient fortified food to malnourished children, pregnant women and nursing mothers.