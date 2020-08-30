We faced the heat in tough CEC campaigns, says Kadaga

By ISAAC MUFUMBA & OPIO SAM CALEB

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has spoken out on the recent elections to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling NRM, which saw prominent members of the party support rival candidates.

Speaking in Jinja on a talk show on Busoga One Radio on Friday morning, Ms Kadaga, said they faced the heat and stiff competition that drew out her inner strength and faith in hers supporters across the country. She also defended her soft spot for the Opposition and fended off criticisms that she favours them.

Ms Kadaga, who beat junior Lands Persis Namuganza to retain her position as Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) of the party, garnered 6,776 votes against Namuganza’s 3,882 votes.

But the campaigns ahead of the poll got so heated at one time with the government’s Chip Whip, attacking Ms Kadaga over what was deemed to be betrayal of the NRM and its party supremo, President Museveni.

Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, released an audio in which she berated Ms Kadaga of betraying the party.

“It is me, Ruth Nankabirwa who knows what I go through in Parliament. We need people who will fight for our party, not those who betray it by working with the Opposition. You see things that Ms Rebecca Kadaga does in Parliament on TV. Let us bring in [Ms] Namuganza to help us and President Museveni,” the voice in the clip says in part.

In the same clip, Ms Nankabirwa adds: “I am supporting Namuganza and very many people are supporting [Ms] Namuganza because this is a statement. We cannot entertain betrayers and those who want to use the party.”

Advertisement

In Kigezi Sub-region region, ministers Chris Baryomunsi and David Bahati, declined to support their Cabinet colleague, opting to support Ms Kadaga. For a while, it seemed that the cent could not hold.

Speaking at a talk show, Ms Kadaga, admitted the campaigns were tough, not because of the challenge posed by her opponent, but by the need for candidates to make journeys across the country to solicit support form delegates to the Delegates Conference.

“Previously, we would meet in the annual delegates conference in Namboole Stadium. The campaign and elections would be done there, but this time, we had to move around the country. It was problematic,” Ms Kadaga said.

She, however, hastened to add that it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as she was able visit places she had never been too, interact with NRM leaders in various regions and acquaint herself with some of the problems and challenges the country faces.

“It enabled us understand what is going on in our party. I got to get familiar with the problems in various parts of the country. Every region has its own peculiar problems and needs so it was in a way good because that way one gets to understand how to deal with them,” she said.

Prompted by the talk show moderator, who pointed out that Ms Sanjay Tanna and Mr Mike Mukula, who contested for the post of vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda, had accused each other of using excessive amounts of money, Ms Kadaga, who did not name any particular person, acknowledged that the volumes of money used by some candidates were quite disturbing.

Ms Kadaga also defended herself on accusations from sections of supporters of the ruling NRM who accuse her of favouring the Opposition.

During the campaigns for posts on the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the NRM, Ms Kadaga who faced off with junior Lands minister, Ms Persis Namuganza, for the post of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) of the party, was accused of hobnobbing with members of the Opposition.

But Ms Kadaga described her accusers as “myopic,” adding that they probably do not understand what a multiparty dispensation under which Uganda has been since the 2005 referendum that lifted the ban on parties is all about or how it operates.

“Under the Commonwealth system which we follow, you have to ensure every shade in your Parliament is visible. Even when we are sending out delegations we have to declare who is representing what party or the Independent MPs lest we face sanctions,” she said.

She also took exception to Cabinet ministers who accuse her of hobnobbing with the Opposition yet they too sit in Cabinet with members of the opposition.

“What is puzzling is that when I ask those who accuse me of working with the Opposition [they can’t answer] what Ms Betty Among is doing in our government, they never give me an answer. Is she not a member of UPC? She is the Minister for Kampala. Which Party does Betti Kamya belong to? Federal Alliance! She is the Minister for Lands. Ms Nakiwala Kiyingi is a DP. She is the Minister for Youth,” Ms Kadaga said.

She added: “I do not understand why they do not talk about those with whom they sit in Cabinet and even make resolutions, but choose to look at Parliament,” she said.

Praising Ms Museveni

Ms Kadaga thanked NRM delegates across the country for the support they rendered to her saying she there was no part of the country where she registered zero votes or where she did not have agents. She, however, had special praise for the First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni, for special praise, saying it was in Ntungamo, where Ms Museveni is the NRM Chairperson that she got the highest number of votes in Western Uganda. Kigezi followed.

She also had heaped praise on delegates in Ms Nankabirwa’s Kibogo District and Ms Namuganza’s Namutumba District.