Witness account of how policeman’s son was killed

The armed man turned and shot him, then turned back and ran away, narrated a witness, who saw Dan Kyeyune shot dead by security forces in Nansana town as they battled supporters of Opposition legislator Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.

A witness, whose name has been concealed, and is a house broker in Nansana town, said Kyeyune, who was said to be a Bobi Wine’s People Power supporter, was shot in the eye on Tuesday by an unidentified Local Defence Unit (LDU) operative in front of Bank of Africa.

Several witnesses implicated LDUs in the killing of Kyeyune shortly after he alighted from a taxi returning from Kiboga for the burial of another People Power supporter Ritah Nabukenya.

Nabukenya was knocked in Nakawa on Monday by a vehicle which witnesses said belonged to police. Police denied the claim and said she was killed when a motorcycle she was riding on collided with another which belonged to a civilian.

“I wanted to see Bobi Wine, so I left where I was to see him. I followed the convoy and I saw policemen and LDUs clearing the road. One of the two LDUs who was at the back, turned and shot directly at Kyeyune before turning back,” Mr Byamukama said.

However, the spokesperson of the LDU operating in Kampala, Maj Bilal Katamba, denied the claims.

“There was information circulating that our soldier shot and killed a wananchi. We sent a team of our battalion commander of Wakiso and his intelligence officer to Nansana. The initial information they gave us is that the person was killed with a pistol. Our LDUs do not carry pistols,” Maj Katamba said.

He said his unit would wait for police investigations to know the truth.

One witness showed us a video clip of boda boda riders in a procession to Kampala ahead of Bobi Wine’s car and two ambulances.

In the video, the sound of bullets can be heard. The shooting is followed by two policemen in uniform and a traffic policeman dragging two young men off a motorcycle.

The young men were riding beside Bobi Wine’s vehicle. One of them was wearing a black T-shirt and another a red T-shirt.

Two policemen are seen struggling to arrest the two young men as a traffic policeman grabbed the motorcycle.

It is at this moment that a stick wielding LDU man, who was with the policemen, turned back and shot in the opposite direction before moving away.

Footage

In the video, the deceased, who was wearing a red Uganda Cranes jersey and a pair of blue jean trousers, fell behind a silver grey Spacio car.

The driver of the vehicle drove away, leaving Mr Kyeyune’s body lying in a pool of blood.

Mr Dan Ddungu, a boda boda rider at Nansana–Masitowa stage, who was with the deceased during the burial of Ms Nabukenya in Kiboga, said he overheard the commanders telling policemen who were clearing the way of Bobi Wine supporters, to shoot in the air. He said he was surprised to see an LDU shoot at people.

Several people, who were filming the procession, caught the shooting on their phones but fear to share them to avoid security witch-hunt.

“Yesterday at around 7:30pm, the joint security patrol team at Nansana Municipality was confronted by a violent procession that disrupted traffic flow and business around Masitowa for almost two hours,” Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson Patrick Onyango said in a statement yesterday.

“Although police gave several orders for the violent crowd [to disperse], they disregarded our instructions and aggressively approached the joint security team of patrollers and others pelting them with stones.

In the heat of the moment, the body of a male adult allegedly shot dead by unknown persons was found near Bank of Africa Nansana branch. The patrollers retrieved the body of the victims amid hostilities and transported it to the city mortuary for post-mortem,” Mr Onyango added.

Police have recovered the guns that were held by all security personnel and have been taken them for forensic ballistic analysis.

Mr Onyango pledged police’s commitment to finding Kyeyune’s killer.