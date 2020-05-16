Woman arrested for killing boyfriend in fight over radio

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Kapchorwa District have arrested a 25-year-old woman for reportedly strangling her boyfriend to death on suspicion of selling her radio.

It’s alleged that Ms Tabisa Wekesa, strangled Michael Kalafugo, 40, a resident of Kapsuwet Village, Katono Parish in Kaserem Sub-County in Kapchorwa District.

The Sipi Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Mark Chesang confirmed both the arrest and murder. He added that police are investigating the case.

He said the couple went to the trading centre to drink and returned at 8pm.

"But when they came, the girlfriend followed him up, grabbed his neck and strangled him to death following misunderstandings over the radio," Mr Chesang said.

According to Police the radio is estimated to cost Shs30, 000. He said police also arrested three others to help them investigations

The body of the deceased has been taken to Kapchorwa General Hospital mortuary for postmen as investigations go on.

According to Police, the suspect told detectives that she felt angry that her husband had sold her radio without her permission.