Woman kills husband for selling family radio

By FRANCIS MUGERWA

Police in Kikuube District are holding a 35-year-old woman accused of killing her husband on suspicion of selling the only radio, the family owned.

The suspect allegedly murdered her husband one Leo Muhairwe Male, 52, a resident of Kituuru LCI, Igwanjuru parish in Kabwoya Sub County.

Police investigations have revealed that on Sunday at around 7pm, the suspect hit her husband with a heavy stick on the head, leading to his death.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson said a fight broke out after the wife accused her husband of selling the only radio they had in their house. The radio is estimated to be worth Shs60,000.

"After the assault, nobody cared about the life of the deceased to take him to the hospital until he passed on the following day March 30, 2020 at around 7pm," Mr Hakiza said.

He added that the assailant got to know about the death of her husband while she was in Kituuku trading centre where she had gone to drink alcohol, despite the presidential directive ordering for the closure of all bars in the country.

She was arrested and detained at Kabwoya Police Station for further management and murder charges have been preferred against her.

During interrogation, she claimed that she felt angry that her husband had sold a radio which was the main source of information for the family, yet she wanted to keep hearing updates about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The man allegedly sold the radio to get some money to enable him care for his family during an economic crisis that has been triggered by the coronavirus.

A postmortem which has been done reveal that he died of internal bleeding.

Police has warned the general public against indulging in domestic violence and instead advised them to settle their disputes in civil and lawful manner.

"We do advise the married couples to always sit and resolve their issues peacefully and learn be tolerant to one another," Mr Hakiza said.

The case is being investigated by police in Kikuube District under reference 162/2020.