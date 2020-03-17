Amanya had reportedly spent most of the day at his shop. He left his shop at around 4:30pm going somewhere but didn't resurface and his phones were off.

By Monitor Team

A woman who run to Kabale Police station to file a report of missing husband was left distressed after learning the shocking news that he had been killed and body dumped on the roadside.

The body of Amon Paddy Amanya, a businessman in Kabale town was found dumped on the roadside near highland tea factory in Kitumba parish/Sub County on Monday evening hours after he left his business premises.

Police said the body of Amanya who owned a retail shop near centenary loans section in Kabale town and resident of Kinyungusi cell Upper Bugongi Northern division had been discovered as of an unidentified man until his wife showed up at police Tuesday morning to file a report of missing person.

"His body was discovered last evening at around 7:30 pm. Police was notified, picked it and took it to Kabale referral hospital mortuary," Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate said on Tuesday.

"It's today morning, when the wife had come to Kabale police station to report her missing husband that was notified of unidentified person picked from Kitumba and when she checked, confirmed was the one," Mr Maate added.

The police spokesperson added that inquiries are underway to establish the motive of those behind the murder.