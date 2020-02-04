Youth flee district after getting livelihood fund

By RONALD SEEBE

Authorities in Namutumba District are grappling with poor recovery of Youth Livelihood Fund (YLF) after some beneficiaries reportedly fled to Hoima District for charcoal burning and agriculture, while others headed to the Busia-Kenya border as money changers.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Amos Ssempala Kigozi, at the weekend said: “Farming is productive, but not as viable as daily-income business. We find it difficult looking for youth who have changed residences with no existing enterprises.”

Mr Kigozi attributed the poor recovery of the funds to an ‘unhealthy social lifestyle’ and excessive consumption of alcohol by the youth.

“These two vices are the major causes of poor YLF recovery. Some youth, after getting money, resorted to drinking and marrying more than one wife,” he said.

Mr Kigozi said more than Shs1.1 billion had been disbursed to 192 youth groups between 2014 and 2019, but only Shs669 million has been recovered. “If the youth had used the money productively, they would not be begging politicians for money,” he added.

The RDC, however, advised that in the next phase, YLP guidelines should be changed and money should be given to youth who have projects.

Last year, the district community development officer (CDO), Mr Kalif Babalanda, warned youth against being lured by politicians, CDOs and sub-county chiefs to give them money as kickbacks.

Mr Ronald Kavubuka, a resident of Namutumba Sub-county, accused some authorities of demanding money from youth before benefiting from the programme.

“YLP programme is not free because you pay in order to benefit,” he claimed, adding that for government to recover all the monies, some civil servants and politicians should be arrested.

Mr Baite Munobwa, another resident of Namutumba Sub-county, said YLP money is being put to waste.

“There is no single enterprise that has survived in the district since the programme started. We would love to see a clear accountability of how money is being spent and the surviving projects, if any,” Mr Munobwa said.

The district youth chairperson, Mr David Waako, admitted there was poor recovery of YLP funds.

“Some youth still think YLP money is a presidential donation as a gratitude for voting him into office, while others say ‘this is our money, why pay it back’ ”

In 2013, government introduced the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP), targeting unemployed youth, to harness their social-economic potential and increase self-employment opportunities and income levels with an initial budget of Shs265b.