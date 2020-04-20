Leave foreign affairs issues to Museveni, Bobi Wine told

By URN

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has rejected a proposal by the leader of People Power Movement, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobo Wine, to rescue Ugandans and Africans who are stranded in China.

Bobi Wine, who is also the Kyandondo East Member of Parliament, on April 15, wrote to Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, seeking permission to evacuate 285 people from China; including Ugandans and other Africans to Uganda.

Bobi Wine said in the letter that he had partnered with an American media owner and businessman Neil Nelson, to execute the mission.

According to Bobi Wine, they have secured a private Quantam Jet Airbus A330-200, to transport the victims of harassment in China.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been reports of widespread xenophobic attacks against Africans, including Ugandans, with some claiming they have been subjected to medical tests, thrown out of residences by their landlords and others told to leave the country yet they have no means.

Government has, however, asked Bobi Wine to leave foreign affairs matters to President Museveni.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Henry Okello Oryem wondered whether Bobi Wine has the financial ability to care for the returnees where they would be quarantined.

He also wondered if Bobi Wine has plants to transport Ugandans who are stuck in other parts of the world.

Mr Oryem said that the responsibility of protecting the Ugandans abroad, lies with the Head of State.

“If any Ugandan succeeds and achieves, it’s the responsibility of the President of Uganda. If any Ugandan dies abroad, this is also the responsibility of the President of Uganda. Does he [Bobi Wine] have the capacity to be held responsible for all of this? No. This is a foreign policy issue that you do not just wake up to do,” Mr Oryem said.

According to Mr Oryem, the government is currently registering all Ugandans abroad.

However, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson People Power Movement said Bobi Wine and his partners are ready to meet all the expenses to care for the returnees.

He says the government should not ignore its citizens who are suffering abroad.