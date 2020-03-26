Kenya records first coronavirus death as cases rise to 31

By DAILY NATION

Kenya on Thursday evening recorded its first coronavirus death.

The 66-year-old male Kenyan citizen who passed on Thursday afternoon had been admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland, according to the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

On Thursday, Kenya confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, raising the national tally to 31.

In a briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the latest cases are all Kenyans and close contacts of previous reported cases.

Dr Mwangangi said 906 persons have been traced and are being monitored and that 18 of them at the Mbagathi Hospital.

On Wednesday, Kenya stepped up its efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead worldwide.

President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled double-edged measures giving the economy, businesses and consumers various percentages of tax relief.

At the same time, he took away the freedom to move at night with an indefinite 7pm to 5am curfew.

In his first economic stimulus package to shield the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the President ordered the National Treasury to give employees earning less than Sh24,000 a 100 per cent tax relief.

Those earning more than this will pay a maximum of 25 per cent, down from the current 30 per cent.

PAY CUTS

In a presidential address on State interventions to cushion Kenyans against economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, he also announced pay cuts for the Executive.

He said his Deputy William Ruto and himself would take 80 per cent pay cuts, the highest reductions.