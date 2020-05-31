What Gen Muntu needs to learn about UPC party

By Yoga Adhola

On Monday, February 24, Gen Mugisha Muntu, the leader of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) was interviewed by The Monitor newspaper.

The very first question he was asked went as follows: “You seem to have an immense zeal to uproot President Museveni. Yet you disobeyed your father who was a close friend with the then President [Milton] Obote and went with Gen Museveni in the bush in the early 1980s. But you seem to loathe the decision you made then. Did you ever see these mistakes that you are fighting against now?”

The initial answer he gave was: “ He (Museveni) has completely failed on the aspirations that he used to stand for then. The values I knew him for contradict with the person in power right now. But that is not my problem.”

This answer cannot stand serious scrutiny. As someone who was with Museveni before Gen Muntu, I would like to tell him that I parted ways with Museveni in the mid-70s, having realised that he was in an illusion.

At the time we parted ways Museveni was very left wing. He had set his eyes on bringing about a Cuban-type of revolution in Uganda.

As a matter of fact that is the main reason I joined Fronasa.

Upon stumbling into power, Museveni faced reality and soon realised that what he had in mind was an illusion that could not be attained.

He, therefore, abandoned it. Not realising this, people like Muntu still blame Museveni for abandoning the course.

In other words left to their devices, they would try to pursue the illusions that Museveni abandoned.

When I left Museveni and his Fronasa (the fore runner of NRM), I went back to UPC. One major reason I went back to UPC stems from Chairman Mao’s teaching that struggles go on in phases.

In accord with this teaching, in Uganda we went through the anti-colonial struggles which ran from 1900 to 1962.

We are now in the phase of national-democratic liberation which might run for the next 100 years. UPC happens to be the party that has the nature and characteristics to prosecute the national-democratic liberation.

In an earlier review of what Gen Muntu said about revolution, I attempted to correct his views of revolution. I also told him that it is necessary to prepare the situation for the eventual revolution. I gave an estimate of the time it will take for that preparation as being 100 years.

The programme for that preparation is called national-democratic liberation.

This programme was unfurled as the colonial system was crumbling at a conference held in Moscow in December 1960. (Uganda achieved its independence in October 1962)

UPC is endowed with the fundamentals for waging the struggle for national-democratic liberation and has been waging it since leading the country to independence.

In leaving UPC and joining the Museveni Bush War against UPC, Muntu had actually joined the counter-revolutionary forces.