A simplified way of boosting innovation and creativity

By Brian Mukalazi

The lack of sufficient innovation or creativity remains one of the major challenges facing Uganda and the entire African continent.

Innovation is an important, yet often misunderstood concept which is key to accelerating sustainable economic growth and finding better ways of solving local problems.

Today, ‘Innovation and creativity’ is one of the most talked-about subjects but there are still many misconceptions surrounding it.

My goal in this article is to convince you – either personally, organisationally or nationally - that developing great innovative ideas, concepts and products are not necessarily built dependent on somebody’s level of education, training, age, or location.

Steve Jobs, who is considered to be one of the most innovative and visionary business leaders of the past century, had no university degree.

He dropped out of Reed College when he was only 17-years-old but he went on to inspire accomplished engineers and other professionals with whom they turned Apple Inc. into one of the most successful companies of our time.

Jobs was once quoted saying, “Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they did not really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while. That’s because they were able to connect experiences they’ve had and synthesize new things.”

Advertisement

It is wrong to think that great ideas or products are only built in air-conditioned boardrooms, conference halls or offices with smashing powerpoint presentations and business plans.

Remember, the idea of developing the Law of Gravity was conceived by Isaack Newton while he was in his mother’s garden when he saw a falling apple from a tree.

Life-changing ideas can be generated from the unlikeliest of places such as a bathroom while taking a shower or in bed in the middle of the night.

Funny enough, I got the idea of writing this article at 3am in the morning a few weeks back after failing to sleep for about an hour. Nice ideas will always manifest to us but we need to be curious enough to follow up and pursue them further. Being motivated and curious counts for more than being smart because it leads to action.

In the beginning, ideas do not come out fully formed but it takes a gradual consolidation of small improvements one after the other. We often mistakenly imagine that great products are built as a result of a single breakthrough idea or a ‘eureka moment’.

Take an example of Mark Zuckerberg; He started Facebook in his dormitory at Harvard University and his goal at the time was to connect the Harvard community but later worked his way into connecting the entire globe.

In a workplace, an environment should be created where people are given the opportunity to speak their minds and have their ideas, opinions, and feelings heard, regardless of their position.

Therefore, it is time to pick up the pieces and start developing your ideas. And as well as I guarantee failure at some point, you should always remember that success is not a goal to reach or a finish line to cross, but it is an endless process that requires continued refinement.