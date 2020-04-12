Happy Easter to Ugandans despite the difficult times

By Harold Acemah

Like Palm Sunday, Easter this year has a strange, if not weird feel. Churches which are normally full on Easter Sunday will be empty, except for a few priests. The reason is the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this unprecedented tragedy, Easter remains a season of joy, hope and jubilation. The first Easter must have had an eerie feel similar to what we are experiencing this year.

The Easter story is the centrepiece of the four Gospels according to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. It is about the risen Christ who was crucified and killed by evil and violent men on Good Friday, but rose miraculously from the dead on Easter which Christians are celebrating today.

There are thousands, more like millions of people in the world, including many here in Uganda, who do not believe that Jesus Christ rose from the dead three days after he was buried. One of the 12 disciples of Jesus, Thomas, did not initially believe the resurrection. His story is told in John 20: 24-31.

Doubting Thomas was, in fact, a courageous disciple who was zealously devoted to Jesus to the point that at one stage he told fellow disciples that they should be prepared and willing to die with their master. But after Jesus was crucified on a cross like a common criminal, Thomas’s faith waned and did not match his courage.

Anxiety, fear and tension filled Jerusalem and surroundings during the time Jesus died and rose from the grave. According to Scripture, “On the evening of that first day of the week, when the disciples were together, with doors locked for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said: ‘Peace be with you! After he said this, he showed them his hands and side. The disciples were overjoyed when they saw the Lord.” John 20: 18-19 (NIV). Thomas was absent when Jesus appeared to his disciples.

A week later, Jesus appeared again to the disciples and Thomas, who denied that he had risen from the dead, was present. Jesus walked to Thomas and challenged him to “put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.” (John 20:27). Thomas was amazed and exclaimed, “My Lord and my God!” (John 20:28)

Cynicism and doubt are part of human nature. Make no mistake, God wants and encourages us to use our critical and objective mental faculties, which He has given us, to make rational decisions and judgments. But ultimately, we must trust God more than we trust ourselves. As one who is a witness and beneficiary of God’s love, grace, mercy and mighty power, I have no doubt whatsoever that Jesus rose from the dead and he is alive in heaven.

The political, economic and social environment of Israel at the time Jesus died was awash with gloom, doom and uncertainty, similar to what is happening now in Uganda, Africa and the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has literally turned the world upside down and the disease is a classic equaliser. I believe Uganda, Africa and the world will not be the same again when the dust eventually settles down.

The Covid-19 pandemic is in the final analysis a moral, ethical and political crisis of monumental proportions. I predict it will cause political upheaval in many countries. The way governments and national leaders handle the crisis will have major and far-reaching consequences.

I am reminded of an anonymous, but incisive piece titled, “Emptiness and Vanity” which made rounds on social media recently. The author argues that when all is said and done, what matters today is food, the air we breathe and the urge to be alive. Nothing else is really important.

With so much time in our hands, we need to reflect on why God should keep us alive. What is the purpose of life now and after Covid-19? Why should you, or me be spared, when thousands have died, are dying and will soon die? Of what value is each one of us to God, Uganda, Africa and the world?

Instead of treating Covid-19 pandemic as another opportunity to make quick money by shamelessly plundering national resources, Ugandans from all walks of life, especially politicians, must join hands to do what will give God the glory and in the process do maximum good to the maximum number. I tell you, God is watching.

