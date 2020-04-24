Scientists belong to the laboratory not prison cells

By Stephen Charles Olet

Recently, a scientist Robert Mujumbi, who is also a graduate from Kyambogo University, claimed that he had the cure for Covid-19. His claim was responded to by an arrest on the directive of Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA).

Whereas, I could to a smaller extent agree with NDA about the protocols that must be followed in conducting scientific research, especially concerning drugs and human subjects, their action, however, discloses weakness pertaining to promoting our very own scientists and researchers. This also reveals lack of trust in our very own.

Although Mujumbi was later released on the orders of President Museveni, I find his arrest unnecessary in the first place. Instead NDA should have shown interest and worked with him to find out how best his research could be improved.

In such a difficult time, anyone trying to come up with a solution should be encouraged.

The sole reason why African countries are lagging behind in innovation and research is because authorities believe that only professors can come up with solutions and yet most of our professors are just busy with administrative roles in universities, very few are into active research.

If the drug authority wants to know whether the Kyambogo University graduate really has something helpful for Ugandans, then he can be connected to the right laboratories within the country to demonstrate what he has.

In fact, the executive director of Uganda Virus Research Institute could have given Mujumbi’s innovation a trial by offering him free access to their laboratories. Sadly, it seems accessing the premises of those laboratories is almost impossible.