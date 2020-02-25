Ssemuju qualifies for semis after revenge on Moroccan

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

KAMPALA- Uganda’s number one hope middleweight boxer David Ssemuju has knocked out Amrani Ezzerrifi of Morocco in the 3rd round to qualify for the semi-finals of the African Olympic Boxing qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

This was sort of a revenge for Ssemuju, who felt cheated losing the 2019 African Games final 3-2 to Moroccan Tarik Allali in Morocco.

On Sunday, Ssemuju was lucky to win a controversial split decision against Kenya’s hope Rayton Okwiri but a decisive victory in the quarter-finals has vindicated him.

"This was bout was not tough, the guy that I fought first was tough. But you know I have an African silver medal. So, I know what to do. I am a believer and everything I leave to God now , now I just need to go and work on my speed because I want to knock out the next one early in the fight," Ssemuju told Olympic Channel.

Meanwhile, Catherine Nanziri sunk Senegalese hearts by beating their flyweight hope Khadidja Timera by split decision at the African Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar Tuesday evening.

On paper Timera was an outright favourite given her experience, height advantage and home support.

But Nanziri’s right cross put her at a disadvantage.

Advertisement

"It was hard fighting the home favourite. Pressure was high on me. My history isn’t much because this is my fourth fight. It’s two years now since I started boxing, I just finished my form six [High School] then. I chose boxing because I wanted to be unique. But I really wanted to win this fight. This fight could take me to another level, " Nanziri told the Olympic Channel.

She joins Emilly Nakalema, the first female Ugandan to win a bout in Dakar, in the semi-finals. One more victory guarantees a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.