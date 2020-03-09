Alwi triumphs in Jinja, Busuulwa still leading

By Fredrick Musisi Kiyingi

Hassan Alwi Jr and Joseph Kamya emerged winners of the IUEA Jinja Rally yesterday. The duo in a Subaru N14 finished the two day event in a time of 01:33:36 , a minute 10 seconds over Ponsiano Lwakataka ‘Mafu Mafu’ / Paul Musazi in a Subaru N12B.

Arthur Blick Jr/ George Ssemakula in a Mitsubishi Evo X came in third in a time of 01:37:29.

From day one on Saturday, Alwi raced down the challenge to rivals when he finished on top. Last Thursday, Alwi Jr told Daily Monitor that his strategy in this event was to be among the top five. However, he perfomed better and won the event.

“It was a perfect drive for us. we did not want to push that much, as sponsors wanted to see our car back on the ramp,” Alwi said. “ We now have points on the board, lets see how the championship race develops.”

Alwi Jr also thanked the Kyabazinga for gracing the event and actually sitting in the cockpit. He also thanked his sponsors and Machanics who made sure the car remained in top condition.

But the biggest cheers went to Fred Kitaka Busuulwa driving a Subaru N10, the new National Rally Championship (NRC) leader with 130 points after two rounds. “ It has not been an easy rally by comparing to the top drivers. “Just like in Mbarara we took it easy. We knew our car was not as powerful as those of other top drivers but used every chance we got,” he added. It’s a good feeling to top the NRC but it’s still a long way to go. Let’s us enjoy our moment.”

Lwakataka thanked Alwi for the putting up a spirited challenge, warning him that Masaka event might not be as easy. “ We encountered some problem but managed to finish,” he said. “I have never lost in my home event. I have won eight times including last year.

These are the first points Alwi has scored this season as he attempts to win a third title to join Jas Mangat and Ronald Ssebuguzi.

Blick Jr and Ssemakula, the Shell Helix crew are third overall and were delighted with podium finish despite facing numerous problems. “Yesterday we had a low boast pressure. We trailed Innocent Bwamiki’s dust for about five kilometres which pushed us further behind.” Said Blick Jr who won the 2015 national title.

Rajiv Ruparelia with his VW Polo finished in the 10th place, two hours and 32 minutes behind the leader.

Notable dropouts in the event include Yassin Nasser, Christakis Fitidis, Ronald Ssebuguzi , Duncan Mubiru and Godfrey Lubega. Out 40 drivers who started the event on Saturday, Only Seventeen cars finished.

The next round is the Masaka Rally next month.

NRC standings

Fred Busulwa 130pts

Omar Mayanja. 110

Hassan Alwi Jr. 100

Duncan Mubiru. 90

Ponsiano Lwakataka 80

Provisional results for top 10

Hassan Alwi Jr/ Joseph Kamya. (Subaru N14). 01:33:36

Ponsiano Lwakataka/ Paul Musazi (Subaru N12B). 01:34:46

Arthur Blick Jr/ George Ssemakula. (EvoX). 01:37:29

Kepher Walubi / Mohammed Asuman. (Evo X). 01:43:42

Fred Busulwa/ Joseph Bongole (Subaru N10). 01:44:32

Abdul Katete/ Rahma Mohammed (Subaru N14). 01:46:14

Omar Mayanja/ Hussein Mukuye (Evo X). 01:57:14

Godfrey Nsereko/ Raymond Munyigwa (Toyota Run X) 02:02:50

Ibrahim Lubega/Godfrey Serwoga. (Corolla FX). 02:06:20

Rajiv Ruparelia/ Enoch Olinga. ( VW Proto). 02:06:52