We’ll turn it on, say KCCA new two signings

One is a bag of industry through the middle, and the other a sack-load of goals. And at 21 and 19 years, KCCA can nod selfapprovingly that they have done some good business, here; although time will want its fair share of approvals.

Ashraf Mugume, 21, formerly at Police (on-loan) and Vipers, and hitherto Villa striker Charles Lwanga, did not even mask their resolve after each penning a four-year contract. “The fans should expect more goals from me,” said Mugume, an attacking midfielder, “And a lot of passes because it’s what I do well; and a smile (of course) because I’m a funny guy.” Although Mugume’s time at Vipers had little to write home about, it is at Police in the 2018/19 season that he showed his promise, scoring four goals and eight assists in 28 matches.

The young man lined up to benefit from Mugume’s industry, a fellow new KCCA catch in Lwanga, also speaks with such conviction you want football to return already. “I’m good in possession,” he said, “I dribble taking it to the defenders, something I’m very confident about.”

Exciting prospect Mugume and Lwanga were speaking to the club’s new KCCA FC TV Show on Sunday night. Mugume and Lwanga – who also come at a time the likes of Sadam Juma and Erisa Ssekisambu are at the exit lounge, offer an exciting prospect of teaming up with other youngsters in Sadat Anaku and Julius Poloto, among others.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi will have pummeled the club’s “way” into their heads before they penned their deals. “To our fans,” Lwanga said, “expect excitement. I have come to win, because KCCA is also a winning team, and if I can score goals to help that, that would be nice.”

Since the 2017/18 season, when he joined Villa Junior Team from Kirinya Soccer Academy, through Kitende and all associated junior football until arriving at Lugogo, Lwanga has scored 71 goals and made 40 assists in 66 games.

The stats are provided by his new club. but this paper could not independently verify them. On his part, Mugume says he joined KCCA “because of the way they play. They are organised... the way they touch the ball, it favours my style.”