Fancy hairstyles banned from high school games

By George Katongole

High school sportsmen and women have a major weakness for trending hairstyles. For the past few years, students have been mesmerised with the long top, short sides’ cool haircut or twisted curls with blow out fade complete with faded lines. Yet with the upcoming new school sports calendar, they may be left out.

The Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) will enforce its aesthetic dress code that dictates among other things, short and neat hair and nails, not wearing beards/moustaches, earrings, necklaces, rings, nail vanish, bangles, make up bracelets, dreadlocks, cornrows or pleated hair.

USSSSA President Patrick Okanya said during last week's closing ceremony of the Elite Schools Championship at old Kampala that students must appear decent.

"As the school term is set to begin, you must know that some of the hairstyles we have seen here are not welcome in our competitions. Those who wish to take part in subsequent competitions must make their hair neat or they will be refused to participate," Okanya said.