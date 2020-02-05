KCCA eat back on Vipers lead

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

KCCA are back to within two points of StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) leaders Vipers SC after a 2-1 victory over visiting Maroons at Lugogo last evening.

Two first half goals from Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Ssekisambu were a perfect reaction to the same scoreline defeat to URA last Friday.

Peter Magambo’s own goal was Maroons consolation. The defending champions, KCCA, move to 44 points with nine matches to go. Maroons remain 10th on 24 points.

Diving save

It is the visitors that first threatened, Pius Obuya meeting a ball from the left to force KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago into a diving save early on.

However, it is KCCA’s attack that counted, Mustafa Kizza’s searching ball from the left finding an airborne Ssekisambu to expertly control with his right.

The forward then laid it on for Mutyaba, whose staple is scoring curlers. Mutyaba sent it into the top left corner of Hanningstom Sebwalunyo in Maroons goal for a 20th minute lead.

KCCA’s second arrived seven minutes from half time, Gift Ali winning possession in his half before teeing up Kezironi Kizito.

Returning from a club suspension for indiscipline, Kezironi slid in a through pass for Ssekisambu, who beat the offside trap to race through unchallenged and beat Sebwalunyo for a 2-0 half time lead.

Maroons pulled one back on 66 minutes when a through ball left KCCA’s Hassan Musana imbalanced and Maroons substitute Fred Amaku got to the end of it.

Goal build-up

Amaku’s resultant cross was too teasing Magambo could only turn it for an own goal.

Apart from the three points, KCCA’s other positive was the return from a long term injury of Saddam Juma, who had a late run in the second half.

Star defender John Revita, midfielders Nicholas Kasozi and Jackson Nunda, and attacker Julius Poloto among several other KCCA first team players missed the game through injury.

The league continues today with Tooro United hosting Wakiso Giants Busoga United travelling to Bright Stars.

Staying In Touch. Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Ssekisambu scored two a goal apiece in the first half to keep KCCA just two points away from league leaders Vipers Sports Club, who edged Onduparaka 1-0 on Sunday in Kitende.

TOP SCORERS LOG

Steven Mukwala 13 Maroons

Fahad Bayo 11 Vipers

Ben Ocen 11 Police

Viane Ssekajugo 8 Wakiso Giants

Mike Mutyaba 7 KCCA

Cromwell Abang 7 URA

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Yesterday’s results

KCCA 2-1 Maroons

Today’s fixtures

Tooro United vs. W. Giants, 4pm

Bright Stars vs. Busoga, 4.30pm

Friday, Feb 7

Onduparaka vs. Express, 4pm

Mbarara City vs. Police, 4.30pm

Saturday, Feb 8

SC Villa vs. Proline, 3pm

Kyetume vs. URA, 4pm

Sunday, Feb 9

Bul vs. Vipers SC,4pm

SUPL TABLE

P W D L F A Pts

Vipers SC 20 14 4 2 29 10 46

KCCA FC 21 14 2 5 40 20 44

SC Villa 20 9 7 4 26 17 34

URA FC 20 8 9 3 22 14 33

Onduparaka 20 9 3 8 27 18 30

Busoga Utd 20 9 3 8 24 19 30

BUL FC 20 8 6 6 22 17 30

Mbarara City 20 7 5 8 20 21 26

Wakiso Giants20 7 4 9 20 22 25

Maroons 21 6 6 9 25 32 24

Police 20 7 4 9 27 30 22

Kyetume 20 7 1 12 15 29 22

Express FC 20 6 3 11 24 33 21

Bright Stars 20 4 8 8 16 22 20

Tooro United 20 4 4 12 12 33 16

Proline FC 20 6 3 11 12 33 15

*Police FC were docked 3 points, 3 goals

*Proline FC were docked 6 points, 6 goals