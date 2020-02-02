KCCA offer Vipers UPL lead

By denis bbosa & elvis senono

Just A moment of madness from KCCA late in the game was all that URA needed to blow them away 2-0 at the Arena of Visions-Ndejje on Friday.KCCA desperately needed to win to go one point above Uganda Premier League leaders Vipers but the lapse now offers Fred Kajoba’s side a chance to stretch the gap to five points - if they can take Onduparaka at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende this afternoon.

Until the 86th minute when KCCA substitute Nicholas Kasozi handled the ball in the box for Cromroth Rwothmio to net the resultant penalty, both sides looked cautious and offered nothing appealing to the neutral eye.

KCCA never recovered from the incident and were soon punished by a quick attack inginited by Shadow Kagimu, controlled by the man of the match Rwothomio who set Saudi Kyetume in motion to put the final nail in the visitors’ coffin.

“We are ready to beat anybody that crosses our way henceforth to make up for the first round mistakes,” URA captain Kagimu told Sunday Monitor. URA that visits Kyetume next week on Friday now have 33 points from 20 matches and are now tied with third-placed Villa.

“I don’t want to speak to the media now, I need my time alone to reflect on some issues,” distraught KCCA manager Mike Mutebi revealed.

His depleted defending champions were neither commanding nor compelling and doubts linger whether the same performance can get them over Maroons in their next league game on Tuesday. KCCA forwards on Friday Moses Aliro, Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Ssekisambu lacked sharpness whereas the supply from midfield also left also to be desired.In a nutshell, KCCA midfielders Gift Ali, Herbert Achai and Kasozi were ghost workers on the day.

Kajoba’s moment to shine

To say the least, Kajoba’s work today is well cut out, go all out against an on and off Onduparaka, play to entertain, get the right starting line up and die for three points.After all Vipers has an impressive home record against the Caterpillars.

Beleaguered Express will need Sunday luck this afternoon when they host Mbarara City.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

FRIDAY RESULTS

URA 2-1 KCCA

Maroons 1-1 Tooro Utd

Police 1-0 Kyetume

TODAY AT 4:00PM

Wakiso Giants vs Onduparaka

Wakiso Giants vs Bright Stars

Express vs Mbarara City

Vipers vs Onduparaka

Proline vs Kyetume

Tomorrow

Police vs SC Villa

